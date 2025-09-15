Keith Lee Provides Update On His AEW In-Ring Return

AEW star Keith Lee has given fans a much-needed update on his status after being sidelined for nearly a year.

Lee has not wrestled since being pulled from the Worlds End pay-per-view in December 2023. At the time, he revealed that he had been working through an injury since 2022 and that his condition had worsened.

In a new post on Twitter/X, Lee responded to a fan who called him an inspiration with a message of gratitude and reassurance:

“You honor me. I appreciate you for that. All my gratitude. I’d like to take this moment to remind you, that you also, are boundless. Additionally, I’ll take a moment to reassure you that a return to the ring will certainly happen. Though I won’t posit how or when.”

While Lee did not provide a specific timeline, his message makes clear that he is determined to step back inside the ring when the time is right.

Known as “The Limitless One,” Lee last competed on AEW programming in late 2023. His powerful presence and unique in-ring style have been missed by fans, who continue to eagerly await his comeback.