Kelani Jordan vs. Lash Legend Added To Next Week’s WWE NXT, Updated Lineup

By
Matt Boone
-

A new match has been announced for next week’s episode of WWE NXT.

On Sunday, WWE announced the addition of Kelani Jordan vs. Lash Legend for the Tuesday, February 20, 2024 episode of NXT on USA.

Featured below is the updated lineup for the show.

WWE NXT (2/20/2024)
NXT Women’s Championship: Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Shotzi
NXT North American Championship: Oba Femi (c) vs. Lexis King
Carmelo Hayes and Ilja Dragunov go face-to-face
Josh Briggs vs. Brooks Jensen
Wren Sinclair vs. Roxanne Perez
Kelani Jordan vs. Lash Legend

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR