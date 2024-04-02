Kenny Omega Recalls Having Wardrobe Malfunction During An Indy Event

AEW star Kenny Omega recently took to his stream on Twitch to talk about a number of topics including having quite the wardrobe malfunction during a Wrestling Retribution Project (WRP) show.

Omega said, “Tommy Dreamer was the person to say cut the camera.” “I go over to Tommy and I’m like ‘Tommy, what the f**k?’ He goes ‘Kenny, we’ve got to cut it,’ and I was like ‘Why??’”

“And I’m standing up to Tommy like ‘Why do we have to cut it?!’ and he goes ‘Kenny your balls are hanging out.’ I looked down, fish hooked my tights, and that was it, that was my wardrobe malfunction.”