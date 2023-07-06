Kenny Omega Teases Final Member For The Elite Team For AEW Blood & Guts

When AEW Dynamite went off the air on TBS on Wednesday night, the action continued.

Kenny Omega got on the microphone and cut a promo after the show wrapped up for the crowd inside Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

“Now you guys listen to this,” Omega said. “There was a week when my whereabouts were unknown. I didn’t stay home. I didn’t go to Canada.”

From there, he would go on to tease the fifth member for The Elite team in their AEW Blood & Guts showdown against the Blackpool Combat Club.

“I went to recruit an old friend, somebody who’s very near and dear to my heart,” Omega said. “I’ve got no doubt in my mind that as much as he cares about me, he cares about the men in this ring, he cares about this promotion, he cares about changing the face of professional wrestling. At Blood and Guts in two weeks, there is no way we lose.”

