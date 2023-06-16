KENTA Reacts To CM Punk Report And Comments On Potential Match

As PWMania.com previously reported, the highly anticipated CM Punk vs. NJPW Strong Openweight Champion KENTA match was originally planned for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door II, but Fightful Select reported that Punk was unhappy with the prospect of working with KENTA at the event.

In an update, KENTA took to Twitter to respond to the report, seemingly agreeing that the match idea happening the way it was presented did not sit well with him.

“Hahaha. Me too. It is ZERO interesting without money. Also I’m so pissed that they planned our match without my permission and going to make it with NO BAG. This is my personal fued. F**K YOU,” KENTA replied.

These new comments follow KENTA’s previous one about needing the right amount of money to wrestle Punk.

Punk is scheduled to appear on ESPN on Friday, which is expected to irritate some people, and word is that he may come across poorly when discussing KENTA.

It remains to be seen whether Punk vs. KENTA will take place. KENTA’s full tweet is available below: