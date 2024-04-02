Kevin Knight Reveals Who He Wants To Face At AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

TNA star Kevin Knight recently spoke with MuscleManMalcolm on a number of topics including who his dream opponents would be for the AEW and NJPW Forbidden Door cross-promoted event.

Knight said, “That AEW roster is so deep.” “There are so many names. Just off the top of my head, Top Flight would be a great showing. Darby [Allin]. I would love to go against Darby because we have that history of training together.”

“Of course, the guys that just recently left New Japan. I never got to step in the ring with them. Okada, Ospreay, Jay White. I would love to show them the new generation of New Japan that’s coming in, you know, because we’re here for creating our own opportunities.”

You can check out Knight’s comments in the video below.



(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)