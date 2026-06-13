Kevin Nash Believes Roman Reigns Fans Have Even Higher IQs

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash discussed various topics on his podcast, Kliq This, including how WWE fans have the highest IQ among sports fans, with Roman Reigns fans scoring even higher.

Nash said, “Nobody at the table is really a basketball fan except me. It’s Florida, man. It’s just, ‘Football! Football!’ So I said, demographics, IQ-wise, I think basketball’s got one of the higher demographics for a fanbase IQ-wise. And I said, ‘And I also think the median income for basketball fans is higher than the rest of the sports.’ The conversation was like f**king Jeopardy and I couldn’t get to the buzzer, so I decided I’d just Google the information. I asked Google what sport has the highest IQ amongst its viewers. And lo and behold, #1 came up and it was the WWE at like 124 IQ. And then there was a subgroup — if you were a Roman Reigns fan, your IQ was in the 140s.”

On why he believes Reigns wants to be acknowledged:

“I think there’s a reason why he’s so hell-bent on being acknowledged. They’re (his fans) too smart to actually like, ‘I’m not going to go sit in that crowd with the traffic and everything else.’ The fact that he’s getting any response whatsoever speaks volumes for how over he is. So yeah, I was amazed. But I mean, he’s by far — he’s in my top three that I enjoy of the current roster.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)