Kevin Nash Reveals He Was Stoned While Filming “Who Killed WCW?”

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recently took to an episode of his Kliq This podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including how there are people still holding a grudge over WCW and how he was stoned during his interviews.

Nash said, “Anybody that’s not over it, you know…anyone that holds a grudge to anybody, I don’t know. I’m just not that person…I don’t think I could be more cavalier in this thing…They weren’t paying me that much. I was stoned to the ****ing bone.”

On Turner Home Entertainment’s accounting of WCW’s revenue:

“I know a lot of people don’t know this, and I know it probably won’t be brought up in this documentary, but if you ever watched a WCW pay-per-view, at the end of it, the last thing was ‘Brought to you by, produced by Turner Home Entertainment.’ So that’s who was getting paid…Our biggest revenue that we had was that, was the pay-per-views. And Turner Home Entertainment got that in their books. We didn’t…as [Brad] Seigel says, we were building up a premium cable channel. And they had to throw this on top of us. So the creative accounting was as much of a problem as anything else was.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.