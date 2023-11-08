Kevin Sullivan On Ric Flair: “I Don’t Want To See Him Die In The Ring”

Kevin Sullivan doesn’t want to see Ric Flair die in the ring.

The former longtime WCW booker and pro wrestling legend spoke about “The Nature Boy” joining AEW during the latest episode of his “Tuesday With The Taskmaster” podcast.

Featured below are some of the highlights.

On how many have tried to get Ric Flair out of the business for years but Flair continues to work because of who he is: “Ric started in 1974. They’ve tried to get him out of the business since 1988. They’ve been trying to get out of the business. Jim Herd couldn’t do it. Eric Bischoff couldn’t do it. We’ve heard stories after stories. ‘Why is he granted a pass?’ He’s driving 200 miles an hour and a 40-mile-an-hour zone. Cop pulls him over, ‘Oh, hey Ric. Can I get an energy drink?’”

On how Flair is amazing and will add some momentum to AEW: “Here’s the thing, Ric did this for them, he gave them a momentum swing because, for some reason, everybody loves Ric Flair. I mean, he’s on all the podcasts. It’s huge, it’s amazing what he does.”

On whether AEW will have Flair wrestle: “I certainly hope not. I love Ric. I think we all love Ric. He’s one of those guys that can do no wrong. I don’t want to see him get hurt. Especially the last time, in front of his children and grandchildren. I mean, he has been the standard bearer, whether we liked it or not, for at least two, if not three generations. I don’t want to see him die in the ring.”

Check out the complete episode of the podcast at Patreon.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.