Kiera Hogan Out Of Action Due To Injury

AEW/ROH star Kiera Hogan, who signed with the company back in 2021 and who has mainly been competing on the ROH brand, is currently out of in-ring action due to an injury.
Hogan was set to compete for ASÉ Wrestling at their ASÉ 4 event on Saturday, June 22nd, but the indie promotion revealed on their official Twitter (X) account that the AEW/ROH star was not cleared to be in in-ring action due to a shoulder injury.
Hogan last wrestled for ROH on their May 9 episode of ROH television on HonorClub, where she defeated Ashley D’Amboise in a singles match.
🚨 ASÉ 4 ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨 Today we have unfortunate news.
Kiera Hogan of “Fire N’ Flava” has received a shoulder injury and will sadly not be be cleared to compete at ASÉ 4 in the original advertised tag team match of the King Bees vs Fire N’ Flava.
— ASÉ (@ASEWrestling) June 13, 2024