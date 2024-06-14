Kiera Hogan Out Of Action Due To Injury

AEW/ROH star Kiera Hogan, who signed with the company back in 2021 and who has mainly been competing on the ROH brand, is currently out of in-ring action due to an injury.

Hogan was set to compete for ASÉ Wrestling at their ASÉ 4 event on Saturday, June 22nd, but the indie promotion revealed on their official Twitter (X) account that the AEW/ROH star was not cleared to be in in-ring action due to a shoulder injury.

Hogan last wrestled for ROH on their May 9 episode of ROH television on HonorClub, where she defeated Ashley D’Amboise in a singles match.