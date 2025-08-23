Kip Sabian Opens Up About AEW’s Seven-Year Growth

AEW/ROH star Kip Sabian spoke with Sean Ross Sapp from Fightful about various topics, including early matches in the company and its growth over the last seven years.

Sabian said, “I do like the fact that now that we’re in our seventh year and it’s amazing how much the company has grown over the last seven years. I’ve been very lucky to have, you know, been along for the ride and for the foreseeable. It’s that scenario of now we’re at the point that you can go back and look at these old matches and it is like a different lifetime.”

He continued, “It’s enjoyable to be nostalgic now looking back at like some of those old times. A match that usually doesn’t get recognized as often as I would think it would be the Arcade Anarchy match, which there’s some wild stuff in that. Like one of my favorite spots doesn’t even involve me. It’s where Statlander pops up through the claw machine and just completely shoves the glass and it hits us straight in the face and the glass afterwards had like a little like mouth print from her lipstick on it.”

Sabian added, ”That was wild. Stuff like that. It’s just fun to look back on now, great times.”

You can check out Sabian’s comments in the video below.