Kofi Kingston And Xavier Woods Against The Idea Of Adding Another New Day Member

While Big E considers his options for staying active as an in-ring performer, fans shouldn’t expect to see WWE bring on a new member to The New Day faction.

The former WWE Champion has been out since sustaining a neck injury on the March 11, 2022, episode of WWE SmackDown while receiving an overhead belly-to-belly suplex at ringside from Ridge Holland. He landed on his neck and fractured the C1 and C6 vertebrae.

Big E, Kingston, and Xavier Woods have been together since 2016 and have won multiple WWE championships.

While speaking with WhatCulture Wrestling, Big E stated that he had informed Kingston and Woods that they could have a faction member fill in for him while he is out. However, they have been opposed to the idea.

“It’s been quite the journey, and we thought — for like a year or so, we’ve been kind of eyeing the 10 years, and it’s not the same. I’m not around, and I told those guys, too, as long as I’m out, please don’t feel like you’re beholden to me. My voice comes on at the beginning of the song every time, and I’m not around, and I don’t know if that’s fair to those guys, and hey, if you need a fill-in with a third, feel free to, but they’re always so adamant about like, ‘Nah, nah, nah. This is the group’ and I appreciate them dearly for that.”

