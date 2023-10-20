Kofi Kingston Gives High Praise To WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Real recognizes real.

And if you ask Kofi Kingston, Roman Reigns is really talented.

The New Day member and former WWE Champion recently offered high praise for the reigning WWE Universal Champion during an interview with Toronto Sun.

During the discussion, Kingston spoke about how Reigns’ character work over the past three years is amazing, as well as how “The Tribal Chief” will go down as one of the greatest in WWE history.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On how Reigns has always done a fantastic job in WWE but that the character work he’s displayed over the last three years in nothing short of amazing: “I think Roman has done a fantastic job. If you go back and look what Roman started off as and what he is now, the difference is legitimate night and day. Being able to be yourself is, I think, the key to really going to the next level and really immersing yourself in your character. It makes it a lot easier when there’s a little bit of yourself in there.”

On Reigns’ days as part of The Shield and how he is one of the greatest of all-time in WWE: “Roman has done his own thing. He’s really taken his game to another level. He kind of got thrown into the fire. Granted, he was with The Shield, Seth (Rollins) and Dean Ambrose, initially, where he was allowed to kind of be the big dog, but I think he took that time to really absorb the business and grow and sure enough, when he got the chance to really soar, he did that, beyond measure. He’s probably one of the greatest superstars of all time now. When it goes down in the history books, you’ll look back at Roman Reigns and think of him in the same vein as The Undertakers, the John Cenas and all the top guys. It’s been really amazing to watch that whole Bloodline’s saga.”

Check out the complete interview at TorontoSun.com.