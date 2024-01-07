Kota Ibushi Scheduled To Have Surgery

Kota Ibushi will be out of action in AEW for the foreseeable future due to an ankle injury.

Naomichi Marufuji and Ibushi competed in the main event of Pro Wrestling NOAH’s New Year 2024 show earlier this week.

There were some rough spots in the fight, which Kota later apologized for. Ibushi was thought to have injured both of his ankles early in the match. He was taken to the hospital after the fight for further evaluation.

In two tweets, Ibushi announced that he will have surgery on Friday to repair an ankle injury. He admitted to having a pre-existing ankle injury. Google Translate translates Ibushi’s posts:

“Sorry for the late contact. I’m sure Mr. NOAH will give you more details, but I would like to inform you that the inside of my left ankle was quite a mess, so I decided to have surgery on the right ligament. I think there will be a release soon. I’m really, really sorry.

I came here with the goal of being able to do it for 20 years, and I think it’s about time for me to be active. There are still a lot of things left on my contract, but I want to complete them! I try not to talk too darkly or think about the future, but I have to take care of my mother and other things, so I’ll talk about it when the time comes! Don’t miss one game at a time.”

NOAH has since issued a statement regarding Ibushi’s condition, stating that he has been diagnosed with a right tibiofibular ligament tear as well as a right ankle lateral ligament complex injury.

We wish him the best of luck in his recovery.