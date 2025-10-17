Kris Statlander Explains Why She Was Hesitant To Join The Death Riders

AEW Women’s World Champion Kris Statlander spoke with Chris Mueller from Bleacher Report about various topics, including her hesitation to join the Death Riders.

Statlander said, “I’m not quite sure exactly what they were trying to accomplish, and I think that’s why I was very hesitant to participate in their shenanigans. Because they kind of just come at you with whatever they choose, and they just expect you to conform or follow along with what they are doing, and that’s not really how I roll, I would say.”

On looking to gain information to bring the group down:

“I’ve been down the path of letting someone else tell me what to do and letting someone else kind of try and guide me, and it ended up not working out with me, and I don’t want to go through that again. They have been terrorizing everyone in AEW for quite some time now, and I try to find a way to see if maybe I can kind of play their game a little bit and maybe I can get a little more information on how to take them down.”

On beating Toni Storm to win the AEW Women’s World Title in a 4-Way at All Out:

“It felt very surreal. I also kind of felt a lot of pressure, like maybe I wasn’t worthy of winning the title. I’ve said before, {Toni} is someone who has been so synonymous with the women’s world championship for so long that it kind of felt like, not that I wasn’t ready for it, but I am still just in a weird spot of trying to figure myself out and right my wrongs and whatnot. But I am always willing to step up and face a challenge head-on, whether it’s another opponent or if it’s being the champion. It’s a little nerve-racking and I still feel like I’m trying to find my footing of proving I am who I say I am and I’m worthy of everything that I have.”