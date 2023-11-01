Kris Statlander Talks About Women Not Getting Enough Time In AEW

Kris Statlander recently appeared as a guest on Ring The Belle podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the AEW TBS Women’s Champion spoke about how she wishes the women’s division got more time in AEW, and how the fans can help make that happen.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where she touches on these topics with her thoughts.

On how she wishes the women’s division got more time in AEW: “I think there’s always going to be a desire for more. I think everyone is always left wanting more and wondering what could happen if we were given more. I hate to think that the women are just like a niche or a special attraction type thing because my whole career, before AEW was even a thing, all I ever said was that I wanted to be a great wrestler. Not a ‘great women’s wrestler,’ I wanted to be a great wrestler,” she said. “I do wish that we could get more time because I do feel if we’re given time, with the right people, we’re gonna put on a show that no one’s ever gonna forget. That’s just life, though.”

On how fans need to keep using their voice and asking for change so that the women can get more time: “We’re just always gonna keep fighting an uphill battle no matter what we do, not just in wrestling, but in all of life because that’s just what happens when you’re a woman sometimes,” she added. “I like to think that there are people that have our backs. I know that there are people that have our backs, and the more people show that they want to see us, the more that we’re going to get to do. [Speaking up is] the best that you can do. Just speak up and prove that you want to see us because we want to be there for you and we want to do anything that we can to put on a show for you guys.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.