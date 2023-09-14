Kris Statlander vs. Jade Cargill II For TBS Women’s Title Set For AEW Rampage

You can officially pencil in the main event for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage.

On the AEW Grand Slam “go-home” edition of Dynamite on TBS on Wednesday night, a big rematch with a title on-the-line was announced for this week’s AEW Rampage.

AEW Rampage on Friday night, September 15, 2023 from inside the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio will feature the highly-anticipated rematch between Kris Statlander and Jade Cargill for the TBS Women’s Championship.

Check out the announcement below