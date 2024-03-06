Kyle O’Reilly Issues Statement Regarding His AEW Return

Kyle O’Reilly is back.

As seen at AEW Revolution 2024 on Sunday night, Kyle O’Reilly made his return to the promotion after Roderick Strong defeated Orange Cassidy to capture the AEW International Championship.

O’Reilly, who celebrated with Strong after his title win but later turned down an Undisputed Kingdom t-shirt offered to him, wrote the following on Instagram about his AEW return over the weekend.

“I felt the love and the energy in Greensboro in my heart all the way down to my loins. The same loins that Sting brutally attacked in the Summer of ‘22 which caused a chain reaction rippling up my spine causing my neck to (for lack of a better term) explode. However, I am a peaceful man with no lust for revenge. All I desire is to stand on my own two feet again under those bright lights and feel that magical feeling we wrestlers are addicted to. Make sure you tune into AEW Dynamite tonight because it’s the best thing to watch on TV and the greatest show on Earth.”