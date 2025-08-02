LA Knight Fuels Speculation Over WWE Booking Frustration

LA Knight may have just sent a message to WWE leadership, without saying a word.

The fan-favorite Superstar sparked buzz online this weekend after “liking” a pointed fan comment on Instagram urging WWE to either give him a main event push or let him “go somewhere else” where he can thrive at the top level. “Push LA Knight to the main event or let him go be a main event star somewhere else,” the comment read. You can check out a screenshot below.

Knight’s decision to “like” the post was subtle but significant, especially as the company heads into Night One of SummerSlam with the popular star noticeably absent from the card.

The social media move adds fuel to growing speculation that Knight is frustrated with his current role. Despite having one of the loudest and most consistent crowd reactions in WWE for over two years, the “Megastar” has yet to receive a sustained main event title run.

His last major appearance came at the July 12 edition of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, where he picked up a win over Seth Rollins, but he has since been left off the SummerSlam card entirely — a fact not lost on his vocal fanbase.

While LA Knight remains one of WWE’s top merch movers and a breakout fan-favorite, his lack of a clear direction during one of WWE’s biggest weekends of the year has become a hot topic across social media.

With his latest “like,” Knight may be signaling it’s time for WWE to make a decision — YEAH!

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more updates on LA Knight and the fallout from WWE SummerSlam 2025.