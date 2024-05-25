Lady Frost Wants To Join All Elite Wrestling And Compete At All In 2024

Indie star Lady Frost recently spoke with Gabby AF on a number of topics including how she wants to join All Elite Wrestling and compete at All In 2024.

Frost said, “I’m going to go big because I usually never do these and I’m super timid and I’m just trucking along.” “I want to go to Wembley. I want the All Elite graphic. I want to be in title contention or a women’s champion by the end of the year. I’m going big.”





