Late Update For Tonight’s WWE RAW: Big Tag Bout Added

A big tag-team match has been announced for tonight’s WWE Monday Night Raw.

Ahead of tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble 2024 “go-home” episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, the company has announced that Imperium duo Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser will take on The New Day duo of Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston in tag-team action.

