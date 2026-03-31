Latest Favorites And Betting Odds For WWE WrestleMania 42

WWE will host its WrestleMania 42 Premium Live Event (PLE) on Saturday, April 18, and Sunday, April 19, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Recent betting odds have been released for eight key matches, which include the World Heavyweight Championship Match, the Undisputed WWE Championship Match, the Women’s World Championship Match, the WWE Women’s Championship Match, the Women’s Intercontinental Championship Match, the United States Championship Match, an Unsanctioned Match, and a singles match.

Roman Reigns is the favorite to defeat CM Punk and become the new World Heavyweight Champion, while Randy Orton is favored to overcome Cody Rhodes to claim the Undisputed WWE Championship. Liv Morgan is also favored to beat Stephanie Vaquer in order to win the Women’s World Championship, while Rhea Ripley is favored to defeat Jade Cargill to become the new WWE Women’s Champion.

Becky Lynch is favored to defeat AJ Lee to become the new Women’s Intercontinental Champion, and Trick Williams is predicted to win against Sami Zayn to secure the United States Championship. In the Unsanctioned Match, Jacob Fatu is favored to defeat Drew McIntyre, while Oba Femi is expected to win against Brock Lesnar in the singles match.

You can check out the latest betting odds below, courtesy of BetOnline:

WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match:

“The Best In The World” CM Punk (c) +200 vs. “The OTC” Roman Reigns -300

Undisputed WWE Championship Match:

“The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes (c) +140 vs. “The Viper” Randy Orton -180

WWE Women’s World Championship Match:

“La Primera” Stephanie Vaquer (c) +325 vs. The Judgment Day’s Liv Morgan -550

WWE Women’s Championship Match:

Jade Cargill (c) +215 vs. “The Eradicator” Rhea Ripley -325

WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Match:

AJ Lee (c) +225 vs. “The Man” Becky Lynch -350

WWE United States Championship Match:

Sami Zayn (c) +300 vs. Trick Williams -500

Singles Match:

“The Ruler” Oba Femi -325 vs. “The Beast Incarnate” Brock Lesnar +215

Unsanctioned Match:

“The Samoan Werewolf” Jacob Fatu -500 vs. “The Scottish Warrior” Drew McIntyre +300