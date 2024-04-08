Latest On WWE Collaborating With Other Wrestling Companies In The Future

This past Thursday, WWE President Nick Khan was seen attending Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport and he even snapped a photo with GCW founder Brett Lauderdale. WWE star Shayna Baszler performed at the event.

In terms of WWE working with other wrestling companies in the future, Justin Barrasso of SI.com stated, “Speaking with numerous contacts surrounding Khan, one of WWE’s potential explorations is to engineer a collaboration with other professional wrestling promotions. That is an area WWE rarely explored during McMahon’s four-plus decades of leadership, so it represents a new realm for Khan to make a lasting impact.

He was the one responsible for giving Levesque the green light to work with then-TNA Wrestling President Scott D’Amore, which led to emerging star Jordynne Grace–who is the TNA Knockouts champion–making an appearance in the women’s Royal Rumble match this past January.”