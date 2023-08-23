Lee Moriarty Talks About Teaming With Big Bill In AEW

What has it been like for Lee Moriarty to work with Big Bill?

The AEW star spoke about this during a recent interview with the folks at BodySlam promoting the upcoming AEW Fyter Fest shows this week and Sunday’s ALL IN 2023 premium live event in London, England.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On what his favorite part of tagging with Big Bill has been: “My favorite part of teaming with Big Bill is the fact that we have continued to remain ourselves. We haven’t changed the way we look or work to “match” the other and use our individuality as an advantage. Bill has a lot of television experience compared to myself, who didn’t before signing with AEW, and that’s helped me learn little things I didn’t pick up on the independents.”

On how big of a step it was for him to go from the indies to a national TV wrestling program: “For me, going from the independent to national TV was a massive step. The ability to learn about the art and sport of wrestling every week on such a big scale is amazing. It’s also very different because television wrestling flows differently than an independent show. A lot more cameras, timing differences and other factors come into play.”

Check out the complete interview at BodySlam.net.