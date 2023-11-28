Lee Moriarty Talks About Will Ospreay Signing Contract With AEW

Lee Moriarty is excited to have “The Aerial Assassin” in the mix in All Elite Wrestling.

Moriarty recently appeared as a guest on the Wrestle Inn program for an interview, during which he shared his thoughts on Will Ospreay signing a contract to join AEW.

“I think Ospreay is one of the best wrestlers in the world and 2023 was arguably his year as the overall best,” he said. “Him coming into AEW means the competition level has been raised again.”

He continued, “He’s going to have a lot of first-time matches that will be cool to witness.”

