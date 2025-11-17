Legendary Pro Wrestling Announcer Bob Caudle Passes Away

According to PWInsider.com, Bob Caudle, known by many as the legendary voice and play-by-play announcer of Mid-Atlantic Wrestling, has passed away at the age of 95.

The tragic news was revealed by his son, Mike, who stated that Caudle died peacefully in his sleep during the night.

Caudle was best known for his long tenure as the voice of Mid-Atlantic Wrestling. He began his career in professional wrestling in the 1950s, initially hosting a local wrestling show while also working as a weatherman.

Caudle moved to WRAL in Raleigh, where Mid-Atlantic Wrestling was based, at a time when the promotion was known as NWA Atlantic Coast Wrestling. He became the announcer for the show and continued in that capacity for decades. Caudle remained with the promotion through its transition to NWA Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling, working alongside notable figures such as David Crockett, Johnny Weaver, Jim Ross, and Tony Schiavone.

After leaving WCW in late 1991, Caudle joined SAPW until it closed a few months later. He then moved to Smoky Mountain Wrestling and served as its voice until Jim Cornette closed the promotion in 1995.

Caudle continued to make occasional appearances at NWA events throughout the years, with his last wrestling appearance being at Ric Flair’s Last Match in 2022, where he delivered the opening and closing lines for the show.

On behalf of PWMania.com, we extend our condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Mr. Caudle.