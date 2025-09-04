Leila Grey Premieres Music Video For New Single “Right Way”

AEW star Leila Grey has officially released her latest single, “Right Way,” along with a brand-new music video directed by ShotByShak. The track, produced by LoVel James & Lee Cromartie, appears on Grey’s album THIS IS LEILA and marks her newest step in a steadily growing music career. Scroll down to watch the full video.

This isn’t Grey’s first foray into the music world. She released her debut single, “Baddie,” in October 2024 and has appeared in several major music videos for other artists. Notably, Grey was featured in Bad Bunny and Drake’s hit “Mia” in 2018, as well as LunchMoney Lewis’s “Make That Cake” and Lil Wayne’s “Mama Mia.”

Grey’s crossover into mainstream entertainment also included her appearance in Netflix’s 2023 docuseries Wrestlers, which featured real-life footage from her wedding to fellow wrestler Luke Kurtis during her run in Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW).

Currently signed with All Elite Wrestling since 2021, Grey is known for her role as “The Flight Attendant,” managing Top Flight (Darius & Dante Martin) and Action Andretti, who recently joined forces with Christopher Daniels and Scorpio Sky under the name Sky Flight. Prior to this role, Grey was part of Jade Cargill’s “The Baddies” and is a decorated competitor in OVW, where she held the OVW Women’s Championship three times.

Grey has often cited Melina, Mercedes Moné, and Trish Stratus as her biggest inspirations in the business.

Fans can check out the “Right Way” music video now on Leila Grey’s official YouTube channel, and the single is available for streaming worldwide on Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music.