LFI Declares War On AEW Factions BCC, Mogul Embassy & Bullet Club Gold

Factions in AEW better gear up.

Because they’re going to war.

RUSH took to social media on Thursday evening to make it clear that the LFI is going to war on other factions in the company, such as the Blackpool Combat Club, The Mogul Embassy and Bullet Club Gold.

“This is the beginning of a war,” RUSH wrote via X on Thursday. “I’m calling out the BCC, the Mogul Embassy and Bullet Club Gold.”

He added, “This can be a war that will spill blood, sweat and tears from all of you! LFI is ready to raise HELL.”

Check out the post below.