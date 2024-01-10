Lio Rush Says He Plans To Remind Everyone Why He’s One Of The Best Wrestlers In The World

NJPW star Lio Rush recently appeared on an episode of the Unscriptify podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including how this year he plans to remind everyone why he is one of the best, if not the best wrestlers in the world.

Rush said, “You can expect Lio Rush to tear it up like he always does. In 2024, I’m looking to step back out there and just put a little reminder out there that I am one of the best wrestlers in the world if not the best wrestler in the world. Out of sight is out of mind, so I know that there’s a lot of people out there that think they are the person but you don’t realize if you’re the person until you step in the ring with the person so, we’ll see.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.



(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)