Liv Morgan Criminal Case For December Arrest Dropped

Liv Morgan received some good news this week.

In addition to returning to WWE television after making her comeback in this year’s Women’s Royal Rumble match, the former women’s champion had her criminal case closed, according to the Sumter County Court records.

As we previously reported, Morgan was arrested in December of 2023 for possession of synthetic cannabinoid and possession of cannabis (20 grams or less). While her first charge was dropped, the second charge was sent to another court.

The women’s wrestling veteran has been on the sidelines from WWE due to injury up until the Women’s Royal Rumble bout last month. She makes her in-ring return next Monday night, where she takes on Zoey Stark in a Women’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying match.