Liv Morgan Details Hematoma And Fat Graft Procedure After Head Collision

Liv Morgan has opened up about a lengthy recovery process stemming from the head collision she suffered shortly before WWE WrestleMania 42.

Morgan defeated Stephanie Vaquer at WrestleMania 42 Saturday to capture the WWE Women’s World Championship in a match lasting approximately six minutes and 50 seconds. Heading into the event, however, there had been uncertainty surrounding her status after she reportedly entered concussion protocol following a backstage segment in which she collided heads with Roxanne Perez.

During an appearance on the Six Feet Under podcast, Morgan revealed that the collision also left her with a large hematoma that persisted for months.

“Like a couple weeks before Mania, you know, we had a segment where Stephanie shoved me into Roxanne and Roxanne and I hit heads super hard and I had this giant like juicy hematoma, really, really, really big. And pretty much we were like, ‘All right, it’s going to settle and go away.’

So like, you know, like six months pass, seven months pass, I still have this hematoma. And so we’re like, ‘All right, let’s let’s inject it with steroids, see if it goes away.’ And so we do like two steroid injections. And the hematoma does go away, but it left like a divot in my head cuz like the steroids ate the fat.

So just this week, I pretty much had a fat graph, which is it’s not lipo, but in my mind, I had like lipo. And then they just put it in my head. And so how’ they do what they do? They like went they put me to sleep on my neck and then they went in my belly button and I have a little suture and they went in my belly button and they like sucked out some fat and then they went in my hairline and they injected it and now it’s going to take a couple weeks to smooth it out and then in 3 months we’ll know if I need another one cuz your body only restores 50% of the fat.

It was pretty much just like long process that no one’s known about that I’ve just been like eternally like struggling with… I liked it for work, I didn’t mind it for work, but in like in life like I was rough. And it’s like all I saw, you know, like it’s all my eyes went to and so I’m glad that it’s like gone and we’re on the mend. But it was a f*cking doozy.”

Morgan explained that the issue had largely remained private throughout the months-long process. After the hematoma eventually responded to steroid injections, she underwent a fat graft procedure to address the resulting indentation.

Morgan said it will take several weeks for the area to settle, with another assessment expected after three months to determine whether an additional procedure is necessary.