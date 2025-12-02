Liv Morgan Was Pulled From “Queen Of The Ring” Opportunity By WWE

According to Fightful Select, WWE star Liv Morgan was offered a role in the movie “Queen of the Ring,” which focuses on the life of Mildred Burke.

This film, starring Emily Bett Rickards as the women’s wrestling legend, was released in March. However, it was reported that WWE prevented Morgan from accepting the role, as they did with Charlotte Flair.

The specifics of the role Morgan was offered, as well as the reasons behind WWE’s decision, are currently unknown. Charlotte Flair had been cast as June Byers, but WWE also pulled her from that role, leading AEW star Kamille to step in and replace her.

Morgan, who finished filming her part in “Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo” in May, returned from injury at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames this past Saturday.

During the event, she assisted Dominik Mysterio in reclaiming the WWE Intercontinental Championship from John Cena.