Logan Paul Added To Men’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match (Video)

Logan Paul has entered Money In The Bank.

During this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw from his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio, Logan Paul appeared in an in-ring segment on the top of a ladder in the middle of the ring.

As he spoke while sitting under the two Money In The Bank briefcases inside the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, OH., the co-owner of Prime Energy drink confirmed that he has been added to the men’s ladder match at WWE Money In The Bank 2023.

Logan Paul joins Butch, Shinsuke Nakamura, Ricochet, LA Knight, Santos Escobar and Damian Priest.

