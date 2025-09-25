Logan Paul Officially Listed As Free Agent On WWE Internal Roster

A new report from WrestleVotes Radio has revealed that current WWE United States Champion Logan Paul is officially listed as a free agent on WWE’s internal roster. This unique status gives the creative team freedom to use him in storylines across both Raw and SmackDown, rather than assigning him to a single brand as is standard following the annual WWE Draft.

The decision reflects Paul’s part-time schedule and global star power, allowing WWE to maximize his appearances for major feuds and promotional opportunities. Since his debut with the company, Paul has quickly become one of its most talked-about crossover attractions. After initially appearing during the Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn rivalry, he made his in-ring debut at WrestleMania 38, teaming with The Miz to defeat Rey and Dominik Mysterio.

Since then, Paul has faced several of WWE’s top stars, including Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Cody Rhodes. Most recently, he battled John Cena at Clash in Paris, where Cena emerged victorious following an Attitude Adjustment.

Paul has also competed against Jey Uso, LA Knight, Randy Orton, and Drew McIntyre, and previously captured the WWE United States Championship, further solidifying his rapid rise in the company. While it’s unclear when he will next step inside the ring, his free agent designation ensures WWE can deploy him wherever he’s needed most — on either brand and against any opponent.