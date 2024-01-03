Logan Paul, Roman Reigns Confirmed For WWE SmackDown: New Year’s Revolution

The WWE Universal Champion and the WWE United States Champion will both be in the house this Friday night.

Ahead of the WWE SmackDown: New Year’s Revolution special this Friday night on FOX, WWE has announced that Roman Reigns and Logan Paul are both scheduled for the show.

Also advertised it Randy Orton vs. LA Knight vs. AJ Styles in a Universal title eliminator, IYO SKY vs. Michin for the WWE Women’s title, Kevin Owens vs. Santos Escobar in the finals of the U.S. title contender tournament, as well as Pretty Deadly vs. Butch & TBA.

From WWE.com:

As Randy Orton, AJ Styles and LA Knight prepare to battle in a Triple Threat Match to determine Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns’ challenger at Royal Rumble, The Head of the Table returns to the blue brand.

With Royal Rumble on the horizon, who will become the No. 1 Contender to The Head of The Bloodline on The Road to WrestleMania?

Don’t miss Reigns’ SmackDown return at New Year’s Revolution, this Friday at 8/7 C on FOX!

Kevin Owens is set to battle Santos Escobar in the finals of a tournament to determine the No. 1 Contender to the United States Title.

The match promises to be a big SmackDown moment, and when there is a high-profile moment, there is United States Champion Logan Paul.

The media sensation comes to SmackDown for New Year’s Revolution, this Friday at 8/7 C on FOX.

