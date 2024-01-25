Logan Paul Signs New Deal With WWE

Logan Paul is not leaving WWE anytime soon, as the United States Champion has re-signed with the company.

Paul made his WWE debut at WrestleMania 37 in 2021 as Sami Zayn’s special guest for his match against Kevin Owens, followed by his first match the following year in a tag team bout. He later signed with WWE and worked several matches.

Paul defeated Rey Mysterio to win the US title at the WWE Crown Jewel 2023 premium live event in Saudi Arabia. Paul will defend his title against Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble PLE this Saturday.

Paul will also appear at Elimination Chamber 2024, which will take place on Saturday, February 24 at Optus Stadium in Western Australia. It is unclear who he will wrestle at the event.

As seen below, Paul announced on Instagram that WWE had renewed his contract before showing off a video of him taking bumps in the ring and hyping his upcoming title match.

Paul also mentioned that he has been training at the Performance Center for the past few months.