Logan Paul Talks About Success In Boxing & WWE, Floyd Mayweather Bout

Logan Paul recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated to promote his upcoming boxing match on the Prime Card against Dillon Danis on October 14.

During the discussion, the WWE Superstar reflected on his fight against Floyd Mayweather Jr., as well as his overall success in pro wrestling and boxing.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On fighting Floyd Mayweather Jr: “In a weird way, the Floyd fight proved to me who I thought I was. The biggest thing that surviving and thriving against Floyd Mayweather did for me was boost my confidence in a way that was so unfamiliar to me at the time. Think about it. People kind of knew me, but then I went toe-to-toe with the greatest boxer alive. So people had to respect that. Ever since then, so many doors have opened. Prime started. I got invited to join the WWE. The confidence that fight gave me made me turn into the man I always thought I would be.”

On his success in WWE and boxing: “It’s a combination of self-belief with a little bit of delusion. At first, I thought I was crazy. Eventually, that belief, it’s become reality, and I believe it–fully. That was the only way it could come true. With WWE and boxing, and really everything I’m doing, I’m very fortunate to have found something I like and that I’m good at. I’m only warming up.”

Check out the complete interview at SI.com.