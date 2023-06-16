Longtime Promoter And Trainer Visits WWE Headquarters

Rick Bassman, a long-time promoter and trainer, paid a visit to WWE Headquarters in Stamford, CT today.

There’s no word on why Bassman was at WWE HQ, but he did meet with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, as seen above.

Bassman captioned the photo with Vince, “Today at WWE headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut, with longtime friend and colleague Chairman Vince McMahon @wwe.” He has since deleted the post.

From 1999 to 2007, Bassman was the owner of Ultimate Pro Wrestling (UPW) in California. From 2006 to 2007, the promotion served as a developmental territory for WWE, scouting talent for the company. UPW is where John Cena, The Miz, Melina, and others got their start. Bassman also assisted WWE Hall of Famers Sting and The Ultimate Warrior in their early careers.