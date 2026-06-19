Longtime TNA Wrestling Producer Announces Exit From The Company

Longtime TNA Wrestling Digital Producer Luke Paron announced on his official Twitter (X) account that his time with the company has come to an end.

Paron wrote, “My time with TNA has come to an end. What a run, what a dream. I could go on for literally ever so I will just say this – thank you to everyone who made this experience what it was. I will never forget it. …though I will miss flexing that I was co-workers with Jeff Hardy❤️”

Paron has been a part of TNA Wrestling since 2021. During his time with the promotion, he ran and edited all content on TNA+ and YouTube for five years, created TikToks and vertical shorts, and even took photographs. This week, Paron became the latest person to leave TNA.

As reported by PWMania.com, pro wrestling legend Tommy Dreamer and veteran wrestler Sami Callihan have also departed from the promotion.

My time with TNA has come to an end. What a run, what a dream. I could go on for literally ever so I will just say this – thank you to everyone who made this experience what it was. I will never forget it. …though I will miss flexing that I was co-workers with Jeff Hardy❤️ pic.twitter.com/SanVSHm0ZW — Luke Paron (@LukeVParon) June 18, 2026