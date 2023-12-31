Longtime WWE Executive Kevin Dunn Leaving The Company

Kevin Dunn, a longtime WWE executive, is leaving the company, according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com.

Dunn, who was Executive Producer & Chief, Global Television Distribution, informed WWE around Christmas week that he was retiring.

Dunn began working for WWE in the 1980s and was an integral part of television production for decades.

Johnson stated, “We are told that a big factor in his decision to retire is changes internally post-Endeavor acquisition and that Dunn was ‘never going to do anything that was dictacted’ to him, as opposed to how he personally oversaw production in the past. We are told this was not an issue of creative but two differing versions of how things should be run from a TV production perspective as they seek to cut costs.”

WrestleVotes wrote on Twitter/X, “The Kevin Dunn news is stunning, yet expected. He was Vince’s main guy through the years. It’s clearly a new era now.”