Luchasaurus Captures TNT Title On Debut Episode Of AEW Collision (Video)

We have a new TNT Champion.

The debut episode of AEW Collision on Saturday night saw the crowning of a new TNT Champion.

In the first match of the evening on the new weekly two-hour Saturday night prime time AEW on TNT television show, which this week emanated from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, Wardlow lost his TNT title.

Christian Cage hit a cheap shot behind the referee’s back as Wardlow was heading to the top-rope to finish off the masked monster, which led to the former Jurassic Express member scoring the pin fall victory.

With the win, Luchasaurus is now the new TNT Champion.

Or maybe Christian Cage is!

Check out video highlights of the Wardlow vs. Luchasaurus match for the TNT Championship from Saturday’s AEW Collision series premiere via the tweets embedded below courtesy of the official AEW Twitter feed.