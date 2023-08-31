Ludwig Kaiser Believes His Girlfriend Tiffany Stratton Has An “Amazing, Bright, Bright Future”

WWE RAW star Ludwig Kaiser from Imperium recently spoke with Sportskeeda for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Kaiser commented on if he would team with his girlfriend, Tiffany Stratton:

“I think that Tiffany doesn’t really need that, doesn’t need to jump on that opportunity or that storyline that I’m doing right now because she’s so amazing by herself. She is going to go her own way. So she, not by any means, needs any kind of support or push from my side. She’s a one of a kind athlete and one of a kind person, and she’s been doing so amazing.”

Kaiser put over what Stratton has done in less than two years in NXT. He said, “She came so far in the last one and a half years and it’s crazy because I’ve been doing this for 16 years and she’s been not even doing it for two years and she came so far already. So, you know, this is just the beginning. This is just the beginning of her journey and I definitely want her to enjoy that and want her to be able to, you know, take her time and just like, you know, face every challenge one at a time and she’s going to do it. She’s going to master all of them, but she doesn’t need any opportunity that is given by me or something that is going on Monday Night RAW right now for her to jump in because all of the opportunities are going to come so naturally and organic for her anyway. She has an amazing, bright, bright future.”

You can check out the interview below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)