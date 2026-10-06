Major Championship Match Added To WWE Money In The Bank 2026

A major championship match has been added to WWE Money in the Bank 2026 following Monday night’s episode of Raw in St. Louis, Missouri.

Stephanie Vaquer will defend the WWE Women’s World Championship against Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan in a Triple Threat Match this Saturday, October 10, at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Lynch and Morgan originally squared off in the main event of Raw to determine who would challenge Vaquer for the championship at Money in the Bank.

The match saw interference from Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez, eventually bringing Vaquer into the situation. After Lynch inadvertently caught Vaquer with a forearm, the Women’s World Champion entered the ring and attacked both competitors, causing the match to end in a no contest.

Following the match, Vaquer called out Raw General Manager Adam Pearce and demanded that she be allowed to defend her championship against both Lynch and Morgan at Money in the Bank. Pearce agreed and officially made the Triple Threat Match.

The championship match continues a storyline between the three women dating back to Vaquer’s title victory over Morgan at a WWE live event in Santiago, Chile, on September 12.

Lynch served as the special guest referee that night. After Morgan connected with Oblivion and covered Vaquer, Lynch stopped her count at two. Morgan then confronted Lynch, creating an opening for Vaquer to defeat Morgan and capture the Women’s World Championship.

Morgan has been pursuing another opportunity at the title ever since, while Lynch was looking to earn her own championship match by winning Monday’s scheduled No. 1 Contender’s Match.

Instead, both women will now receive a title opportunity when Vaquer puts the Women’s World Championship on the line against Lynch and Morgan in New Orleans.

WWE Money in the Bank 2026 takes place this Saturday, October 10, from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.