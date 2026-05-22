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Major CMLL Event Officially Set For Arena Mexico This September

By
James Hetfield
-
CMLL
CMLL

CMLL has announced that its 93rd Anniversary Show will be held on Friday, September 18th, at Arena Mexico in Mexico City. As of now, no matches have been announced for the event.

The 92nd Anniversary Show took place on September 19th, 2025, featuring Mistico capturing the CMLL World Light Heavyweight Championship from AEW’s MJF in a Lucha de Apuestas match, where the title was at stake against MJF’s mask.

The main event of last year’s show saw Esfinge defeat Valiente in a Lucha de Apuestas match, where both wrestlers put their masks on the line.

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