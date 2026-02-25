Major Update On Rocky Romero’s NJPW Status

Pro wrestling veteran Rocky Romero, who holds various roles in multiple wrestling promotions, including AEW, NJPW, and CMLL, appeared on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Live.

During the show, he discussed several topics, including his recent contract renewal with NJPW, confirming that he will be returning to the company in the next couple of months.

Romero said, “I just re-signed with New Japan. I’m still working at CMLL. I took a little break. Going back and forth was killing me a little bit. I took a little break, but I should be back in the next couple of months.”

Romero has been with NJPW since 2010. His most recent appearance in AEW was on the January 28th episode of Dynamite, where he lost to Kenny Omega. In AEW, he is a member of the Don Callis Family. Romero’s last match for NJPW took place on January 5th at New Year Dash, where he teamed up with Konosuke Takeshita to defeat El Phantasmo and Shoma Kato.

He is currently not scheduled to appear at NJPW’s The New Beginning USA.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)