Maki Itoh Becomes Free Agent After Leaving TJPW

TJPW has announced that Maki Itoh is now a free agent following the expiration of her contract on August 23rd, which coincided with her final match at their Korakuen Hall event.

After extensive discussions with Itoh, the company has decided not to renew her contract. They would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to all the fans who have supported Itoh, as well as to everyone who has been involved in her journey.

The promotion also shared a statement from Itoh that read, “It all started when I delivered a powerful headbutt to Takagi-san in an idol lumberjack death match at the 2013 DDT Ryogoku tournament. I hadn’t shown any promise as an idol, so pro wrestling was the first time I was praised. After many twists and turns, I spent 8 years and 7 months at Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling.

I owe my growth to Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling, which allowed me to develop my individuality without losing it. I am filled with gratitude for each and every person who has been involved with me. I will continue to wrestle, so I’m sure I’ll meet everyone reading this again somewhere! I will cherish the experience and knowledge I’ve gained here and continue to work hard. Thank you from the bottom of my heart!”

Ito then posted her own statement on Twitter (X), which reads, “With the Korakuen Hall show on August 23, 2025, my contract with TJPW has come to an end. Back when I was struggling as an idol, it was Takagi who discovered me. I wasn’t good at singing or dancing, and I was never that popular-but the one thing I was ever praised for was pro wrestling. Thanks to TJPW, I was able to spend 8 years and 7 months growing and living alongside this company. It’s all because of TJPW and everyone I’ve met along the way. I’ll continue wrestling, so I’m sure we’ll meet again somewhere down the road! I’ll never forget the gratitude I feel toward everyone who has supported me, and I’ll keep treasuring the experience and knowledge I gained here as I move forward. From the bottom of my heart, thank you f**k you all!”

Itoh has appeared multiple times for AEW, GCW, and other indie promotions.