Mariah May’s AEW In-Ring Debut Set For Next Week’s Episode Of Dynamite

As previously reported by PWMania.com, Mariah May had an interview segment with Renee Paquette during last Wednesday night’s New Year’s Smash episode of AEW Dynamite.

May revealed in the interview that she will be making her AEW in-ring debut on next week’s episode of Dynamite, but her opponent was not named. May also noted that she was not feeling the energy of 2023, which is why she was waiting until 2024 to make her in-ring debut with the company.