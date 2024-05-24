Mark Haskins Says Nigel McGuinness Cost Him Last Year’s Super Strong Style 16

Indie star Mark Haskins recently spoke with Fightful on a number of topics including Kid Lykos saying that he is trying to revise history with his claims that Nigel McGuinness cost him his match at the 2023 Super Strong Style 16 tournament.

Haskins said, “Well, first of all, I’m not gonna sit through a Kid Lykos interview. I can think of no worse way to spend my time. I did see that the headline that he said that I like to revise history. I really have to ask the question, like, you know, is Kid Lykos completely delusional? Because there is no denying in that match, eeah, I got frustrated with Nigel McGuinness. I felt like he was being a little bit disrespectful towards me. I thought he might have been counting a little bit slow. I had words with him.”

On McGuinness’ involvement in the match:

“Obviously, I’ve never been to the finals of a Super Strong Style 16 tournament. So maybe I just let the pressure get to me. But I had words of Nigel. It did not end well, it got a little bit physical. Then I grabbed Lykos, I was going to give him the brain buster, his own finishing move, and Nigel McGuinness came over, he grabbed me, he pulled me out, and then he threw me back to Lykos, and Lykos hit a move on me. I managed to kick out of that. But then Lycos comes off the top and hits me with something else. At this point, it was enough to keep me down. So for Kid Lykos to say that I’m crazy about how things went down, no, it’s pretty damn clear. Nigel McGuinness got involved, it changed the momentum of the match, and it allowed Kid Lykos to win.”

You can check out Haskins’ comments in the video below.



(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)