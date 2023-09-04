Mark Henry Doesn’t Like Backstage Rumors Leaking Online, Talks ALL IN Brawl

Mark Henry has a lot of thoughts coming out of Br-ALL IN gate.

During the latest episode of Busted Open Radio, “The World’s Strongest Man” spoke about CM Punk’s AEW release following the ALL IN brawl with Jack Perry, how the problem is apparently out of the company now, but that Punk’s absence will hurt AEW financially, as well as how he doesn’t like how fast the news leaked to the internet.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the show where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On how no one in AEW should complain anymore now that the “so-called problem” is no longer with the company: “Now, you can freely go and there will be no more complaining. There should be no more complaining. The problem is gone. The so-called problem is. Everything should be shits and giggles and unicorn pee and rainbow blankets. That’s what it should be now. I’m curious to see how it’s going to be. The problem is solved.”

On how CM Punk leaving is going to hurt AEW money-wise, but that the drama backstage is solved and now everyone can move forward: “When Rodman left, the team got worse. When he left Chicago, they got worse. San Antonio, they got worse. Detroit got worse when he left because he was a defensive stalwart. ‘I’m gonna go against your best player and I’m going to make his life miserable. It’s going to affect his offense.’ As far as Punk is concerned, it’s not the offense affected, it’s the money, the gates, the live events, the brass tax dealing with licensing products and merchandise money coming in. Money is going to be affected. Still, everything is solved now. The problem is gone, and there should be peace and prosperity in life.”

On not liking how quickly information leaks to the press, with the All In incident being an example, and how he hopes that gets fixed going forward: “There have always been stooges and moles. You want to nip that in the bud and put punishments out there for it. If you find out this person did this or leaked that, how can you trust that? You have to have hard punishments for that. I don’t think there is. I think people feel they’re going to get a slap on the wrist if anything, so they’re going to keep exposing what happened behind the scenes. It sucks.”

Check out the complete episode of the show at Simplecast.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.