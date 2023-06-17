Mark Henry Explains How CM Punk’s Return Will Be Good For AEW

Mark Henry thinks CM Punk’s return to AEW is going to help the company.

“The World’s Strongest Man” spoke on Busted Open Radio about how the return of “The Best in the World” will help AEW with the Dynamite and Collision crews working hard to be the best.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On CM Punk’s return bringing a much needed resurgence to pro wrestling: “I’m excited. I’m excited for more than just Punk, I mean Punk is enough. Punk is somebody that I highly respect, that I feel like is gonna rejuvenate […] the lifeforce of pro wrestling. When you’re away, sometimes you come back, and you feel like, ‘You know what, I can’t rest on my laurels. I gotta push myself to make the fans get all that they need from what they think and what they hope that Punk is.’ And I think that’s what we’re gonna get tomorrow night.”

On how the introduction of AEW Collision will help the company with their crew and the AEW Dynamite crew trying to top each other: “There is no other feeling that I’ve had in my life that made me feel more like a man than to look at the person that doubted me, and turn my head and go, ‘What’d you say? I don’t hear you. Tell me again what you said that drew this reaction from me. Say it again. Those moments are the best moments for any man and woman that’s prideful. You gotta have pride. I feel like Punk is a prideful man, otherwise, he wouldn’t contest everything. I want a dude to be prideful, and to be aggressive because basically, we going to war together. It might not be a physical war, but it’s a battle of public opinion. It’s a battle of ratings. It’s a battle of whose show is better.”

Check out the complete interview at Apple.com. H/T to WrestlingInc.com for transcribing the above quotes.